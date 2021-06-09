LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died after a three-vehicle crash involving a Transit Authority of River City (TARC) bus on Tuesday in west Louisville has been identified.
The crash occurred around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of South 23rd and West Oak streets, where the Park Hill and California neighborhoods meet, Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said in a statement on Tuesday.
The driver of a pickup truck involved in the crash was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with "critical injuries" and died at the hospital, according to Ruoff. He was identified Wednesday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as Andrew H. Rawles, 59, of Louisville.
Two other adults were transported to UofL Hospital with minor injuries.
No other details about the crash have been released. In a statement to WDRB News on Tuesday, TARC said it was "working with local traffic authorities to investigate" the crash.
