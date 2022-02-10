LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner identified a man killed in a double shooting last month off Fegenbush Lane.
Louisville Metro Police said at the time that a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds on Norbrook Drive about 7:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22.
Dariyan Finley, 21, of Louisville, died at the scene.
The woman was taken to University Hospital. There has not been an update on her injuries.
There are no suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or submit a tip online.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.