LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A 27-year-old Louisville man is dead after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.
LMPD says officers were called to a shooting on N. 21st Street around 11:00 p.m. Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Brandon Bell, 27, died at the scene, according to police.
Shortly after, police found a second person who had been shot on N. 20th Street.
He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive. No one has been arrested.
