LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash early Friday morning on Preston Highway.
Isaiah Woodson, 21, died just after 5 a.m. Friday from "multiple blunt force injuries" suffered in the crash, which happened in the 8000 block of Preston Highway, just south of Outer Loop, according to a release from the coroner's office.
Woodson was in the backseat of a Dodge Charger speeding southbound on Preston Highway when the driver lost control and hit a utility pole, according to a spokesperson with the Louisville Metro Police Department. The driver of the car and a passenger in the front seat were ejected from the vehicle when the crash occurred and were transported to University of Louisville Hospital, police said.
The front-seat passenger suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive, police said, while the driver suffered minor injuries.
Authorities did not say Friday whether any charges are expected in the crash.
