LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The name of a man shot and killed Monday night in southwest Louisville has been released.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 27-year-old Brian Owsley died of gunshot wounds.
LMPD officers found Owsley in a parking lot of a business at Crums Lane and Cane Run Road around 6:15 p.m. Monday. He was taken to University Hospital where he died.
Homicide detectives are investigating the case, but they have not named any suspects.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673)
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.