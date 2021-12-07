LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Investigators with the Louisville Metro Police Department say one of two drivers who hit a man riding a moped on Preston Highway Sunday night has been arrested.
Two vehicles struck the man, identified as 35-year-old David Scott Schweiss around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 in the 6100 block of Preston Highway, near Laclede Lane. He died at the scene, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Police say neither vehicle stopped after hitting Schweiss.
On Tuesday, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell released an update saying the driver of the second vehicle was found the same night as the incident and taken into custody. The vehicle was seized, and Mitchell says "the case will be turned over to the County Attorney's Office or Commonwealth Attorney's Office for their review and recommendation on charges."
The driver of the first vehicle that struck the moped has not yet been found.
Mitchell said the driver of the moped was northbound on Preston Highway, when a southbound vehicle made a left turn in front of him. The moped t-boned the passenger side of the vehicle, which then left the scene to Crestwood Avenue.
After the initial crash, Schweiss and his moped were hit by the second vehicle.
Anyone with information in the crash is encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
