LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in killed Saturday morning at the InTown Suites in Okolona.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified the man as Poncho Young, 40, of Louisville. He died of a gunshot wound.
Officers responded around 8 a.m. Saturday to a report of a break-in at the hotel on Preston Highway, south of Fern Valley Road. Once they reached the scene, they found Young, who died at the scene.
Police do not have any suspects right now.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous.
