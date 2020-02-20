LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a New Year's Day shooting in Valley Station.
David Mulinda, 28, died from gunshot wounds around 6:30 a.m. Jan. 1 after being shot in the 12000 block of Valley Meadow Way, the coroner's office said in a news release.
Police arrested Blod Matsoumou, 29, on Jan. 1 in connection with the homicide. According to a police report, Matsoumou was at the murder scene and admitted to shooting Mulinda. Matsoumou is facing charges of murder and wanton endangerment.
During Matsoumou's court appearance on Jan. 2, his attorney told Jefferson District Judge Amber Wolf that "the deceased made a threat and came to (Matsoumou's) home."
Matsoumou was ordered to have no contact with the Mulinda's family and cannot possess firearms. His next court hearing is March 3.
