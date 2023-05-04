LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 30-year-old man was identified as the person shot to death on Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Jo'Gori Harris Jr., 30, died at the scene in the 2400 block of Nichols View Court. That's near Jacob Elementary School.
Because of the investigation, Jacob Elementary School parents were asked to pick up their children in the back of the school directly at the door.
The school dismissed about 30 minutes late.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
