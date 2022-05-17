LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Monday.
Dominic Eastridge, 27, was found "obviously deceased" around 2:15 p.m. on Northwestern Parkway near 31st Street.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said it "appears foul play was involved."
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). You can also utilize the LMPD crime tip portal.
