LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —A 20-year-old Louisville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal shooting near the city's extreme park.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Keith Cortez Malone Jr. died after being shot on North Clay Street about 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
Louisville Metro Police said Malone died at the scene, and four others were shot and injured, when violence broke out near Louisville’s David Armstrong Extreme Park. At least two were taken to University Hospital in "serious condition."
Two other shooting victims were taken to the hospital by private means for injuries police said were not life-threatening.
No additional information has been released about the shootings, investigators with LMPD's Homicide Unit didn't believe the individuals involved in the shooting were park regulars.
As of Monday, LMPD has not reported any arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
