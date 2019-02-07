LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who died in a workplace accident a the Toyota plant in Georgetown, Kentucky has been identified.
The Scott County coroner's office identifies him as Antwian Brifford of Pikeville. The 33-year-old was a father of three children.
According to a report by WKYT, police say a Brifford became pinned between a truck and a trailer near Gate 21 at the plant.
Scott County Coroner John Goble says the worker was a contractor with Ryder. Goble says Brifford got caught between the fifth wheel and a trailer while trying to connect the two.
The accident happened around 4:15 Tuesday morning.
