LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman found shot and killed in what the coroner said was a murder-suicide on Wednesday have been identified.
Davida Pendleton, 42, died from a gunshot wound and Bradley Sauls, 44, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Thursday.
Louisville Metro Police said Wednesday that officers responded to Blakely Lane, near Pendleton Road, in southwestern Jefferson County around 6:30 p.m. on a report that a man and woman were "obviously deceased" from gunshot wounds.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the case, but have not provided an update since Wednesday.
