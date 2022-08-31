LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old motorcyclist killed in an accident on Preston Highway in Okolona has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Nathan Young died of multiple blunt force injuries in the accident, which happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday at Preston Highway and Oaklawn Drive.
A spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police said officers with the department's Seventh Division responded to the accident.
Investigators believe a car driving southbound on Preston Highway attempted to turn left onto Oaklawn Drive when it was hit by a motorcyclist, Young, who was headed northbound. Police said speed was believed to be a factor.
Young was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.