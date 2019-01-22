LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified an Oldham County man that died in a crash in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Saturday.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 22-year-old Christopher Fitch of Crestwood, Kentucky died from blunt force injuries suffered in the crash.
Louisville Metro Police were called about 3:45 a.m. on Saturday to the crash on East Jefferson Street near Baxter Avenue. Officers found a car that had lost control, hit a utility pole, crashed through a fence and landed upside down.
Investigators have not determined whether Fitch or a woman in the car was driving. The woman was taken to University Hospital, but she was expected to recover.
