LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and a woman who died after being hit by an ATV on the Louisville Loop early Sunday morning have been identified.
Police say they believe the man and a woman, identified Tuesday by the coroner's office as Tatiana Cahill, 23, and John P. Rosenbarger, IV, 24, were both hit at least one ATV while walking along the flood wall near Lower River and Watson Roads.
Officers responded to the scene around 12:05 a.m. on June 30.
The coroner's office said Cahill died at the scene just before 2 a.m. Rosenbarger died just after 2 a.m. at University Hospital.
It's not known yet if anyone will face charges in connection with the incident.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.