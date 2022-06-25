LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We now know the name of the man shot near the Buechel neighborhood earlier this week has died.
The coroner has identified the victim as 34-year-old Vincent Crutcher.
Police say he was shot early Thursday Morning on Heatherview Road near Breckinridge Lane. He was taken to University hospital in critical condition and died Friday night.
Family members told WDRB Crutcher was killed on his way to work.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says officers arrested Charvontae Reed, 21, Thursday morning without incident.
