LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the teen who died Wednesday in an accident involving a Louisville Metro EMS ambulance at the corner of Taylor Boulevard and Bicknel Avenue.
Dylan Norvell, 18, of LaGrange, Georgia, died from "internal injuries" and was pronounced dead at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday at the scene of the crash, according to a news release from the coroner's office.
After an initial investigation into the crash, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department believe Norvell was a passenger in an SUV that was traveling south on Taylor Boulevard when it crossed over into the northbound lanes of traffic and struck the ambulance head on. The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to LMPD's initial report.
The paramedics in the ambulance were transported to University Hospital in serious condition, police said Wednesday.
