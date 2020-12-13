LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning near St. Andrews Church Road.
Armani Hall, 18, died of a gunshot wound at 12:48 a.m. Sunday at University of Louisville Hospital, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said in a statement.
Hall was fatally injured in a shooting that was reported around midnight in the 6900 block of Brooklawn Drive, near Doss High School, according to a statement from Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. The coroner's office said the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the area.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating Hall's death. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
