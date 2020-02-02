LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager who was shot and killed Friday night in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
Trevon Holloman, 17, died of gunshot wounds just before 10 p.m. Friday at University Hospital, according to a news release from the coroner's office. Police found Holloman at a house in the 5500 block of Yucca Lane, not far from Feyhurst Drive and Greenwood Road, around 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department Spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The coroner's office said Holloman lived in the 7500 block Virginia Avenue, which is roughly a mile from the scene of Friday's shooting.
There were no suspects at the time of Holloman's death, Mitchell said, and anyone with information pertaining to the homicide is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.