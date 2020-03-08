LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager who was shot and killed Saturday in west Louisville.
Solomon Henderson, 17, died from gunshot wounds around 3:50 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of West Broadway, according to a news release.
A spokeswoman with the Louisville Metro Police Department said Saturday that police believe the fatal shooting occurred at a different location than where Henderson was found. Police were still trying to determine where the incident began Saturday.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting should call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020. WDRB News. All rights reserved.