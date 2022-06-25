LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The coroner has identified the man killed in a Buechel neighborhood shooting as former area basketball star, Vincent Crutcher.
The 34-year-old was a basketball standout at Pleasure Ridge Park High School and was a finalist in Kentucky Mr. Basketball his senior year of high school. He went on to play college basketball at two Kentucky universities.
Police say Crutcher was shot early Thursday Morning on Heatherview Road near Breckinridge Lane. He was taken to University hospital in critical condition and died Friday night.
Family members told WDRB Crutcher was killed on his way to work.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says officers arrested Charvontae Reed, 21, Thursday morning without incident.
His charges include assault 1st and burglary 2nd degree.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.