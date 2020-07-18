Coroner identifies victim in fatal shooting outside gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning outside a Louisville gas station.
The coroner identified the victim as 34-year-old Michael Arnold.
According to an LMPD spokesperson, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the BP near 7th Street and Berry Boulevard.
Officers arrived and found Arnold suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was taken to University Hospital in critical condition and later died.
LMPD said there are no suspects.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
