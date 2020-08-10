LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The victim killed at a shooting in Smoketown on Saturday has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner says Larry Eldridge, 29, died of a gunshot wound, after being transported by ambulance from the scene on Hancock Street.
Louisville Metro Police responded to the shooting about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of South Hancock Street and East Breckinridge Streets.
The shooting was one of three that police responded to within an hour of each other on Saturday. A man was shot and injured about 2:45 p.m. near Poplar Level Road and Frey Drive. A woman was shot and injured about 3:15 p.m. on Minerva Avenue, near La Grange Road and North Hurstbourne Parkway.
Anyone with information about any of the three shootings is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
