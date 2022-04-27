LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were identified Wednesday as the victims of a fatal double shooting in March at an apartment complex off National Turnpike.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said 19-year-old Michael Cooks and 21-year-old Maleke Seviour were found unresponsive from gunshot wounds on March 5 at the apartment complex on Yorktown Terrace.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 502-574-LMPD. You can also leave a tip online through LMPD's crime tip portal.
