LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials have identified a 26-year-old woman who died in a crash near Churchill Downs early Monday.
Terica Blincoe died after a driver was speeding on Haywood Avenue near South Fifth Street and hit Blincoe's vehicle at about 12;15 a.m., police said.
The impact caused Blincoe to be thrown from the vehicle.
Police have not said whether the other driver, who was not seriously hurt, would face charges.
The Jefferson County Coroner's office revealed Blincoe's identity Tuesday evening.
