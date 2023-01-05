LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman shot and killed in the Parkland neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
The Jefferson County Coroner identified the victim as 43-year-old Sherry Allen. LMPD says she died in a shooting that happened around 2 A.M. on Tuesday. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the shooting happened on West Kentucky Street near the Kroger on West Broadway.
When officers arrived, they found Allen suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
There are no suspects in the case. Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal
