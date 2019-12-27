LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman's body was found early Thursday evening.
According to Sheriff Ramon Pineiora, two hunters reported finding the body around 5 p.m. in a field near Sullivan Lane.
The coroner’s office identified the woman as 43-year-old Mary Teresa Ball of Bardstown. An autopsy on Friday found no signs of blunt trauma or of a shooting, Pineiora said. Toxicology and other tests are pending and could help to determine Ball's cause of death.
Her body was found near where her son was in a vehicle crash on Christmas Day. The sheriff said Ball's son was driving his mother's car, but she was not involved in the crash.
According to a post on the Nelson County Sheriff's Facebook page, the body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office.
The case remains under investigation.
