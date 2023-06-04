LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old woman has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash on Preston Highway.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Melissa Bloyd died in the crash.
Louisville Metro Police said officers responded around 9:45 a.m. on Friday to the 2900 block of Preston Highway, just south of Eastern Parkway. Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a woman driving southbound on Preston Highway crashed into the back of a TARC bus at its designated stop near Locust Lane.
Bloyd was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where she died.
No one in the TARC bus was injured.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
