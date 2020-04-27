LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The victim of a fatal shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood last week has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 29-year-old Michael Livers died of gunshot wounds on South 31st Street on April 23.
Louisville Metro Police said officers said Livers died at the scene on South 31st Street near Young Avenue about 7 p.m. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
LMPD asks that anyone with information about the shooting to call the crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
