LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the person killed in a crash on Interstate 64E earlier this week.
It happened just after 4 p.m. on July 19, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff. That's when a box truck lost control near the Hurstbourne Parkway exit in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.
The truck overturned, killing the driver, now identified as 39-year-old Brendan J. Byrne from Louisville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
