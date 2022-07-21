LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the person killed in a crash on Interstate 64E earlier this week. 

It happened just after 4 p.m. on July 19, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff. That's when a box truck lost control near the Hurstbourne Parkway exit in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. 

The truck overturned, killing the driver, now identified as 39-year-old Brendan J. Byrne from Louisville. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. 

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags