LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a 37-year-old man who died in a car crash that hit a JCPS bus last week.
The coroner said Brian French died at University Hospital after his car hit a JCPS bus head-on at the intersection of Mud and Smith Lanes on Friday, March 17. That's near Blue Lick Park.
According to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley, French crossed over into the westbound lane "for some unknown reason."
French was the only occupant in the vehicle. The bus driver, a bus monitor and a child were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Smiley said. The age of the child is still unknown.
