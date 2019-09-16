LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by several vehicles in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Louisville.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 50-year-old Corey M. Jeter of Louisville was killed early Monday morning. He died of multiple blunt force injuries.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened around 6:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the St. Catherine Street exit. There is no explanation for why Jeter was on the interstate.
The lanes were reopened around 10 a.m.
