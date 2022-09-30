LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives with the Louisville Metro Police Department are investigating after two people were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown.
Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. according to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, both 43-year-old Marlene Blandon Chamorro and 56-year-old Fidel Lara-Ruiz died from asphyxia. Both were Hispanic, and both lived in the area where they were found.
The coroner's report did not specify the manner of death.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but police say all parties have been accounted for.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.