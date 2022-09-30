LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were found dead Thursday morning near Jeffersontown died in a murder-suicide.
Louisville Metro Police responded on a report of a person down in the 9400 block of Doral Court around 9 a.m. which is near I-64 and Hurstbourne Parkway. That's where officers found a man dead outside a vehicle; the woman's body was found inside the vehicle.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, both 43-year-old Marlene Blandon Chamorro and 56-year-old Fidel Lara-Ruiz died from asphyxia. Both were Hispanic, and both lived in the area where they were found.
The coroner's report did not specify the manner of death, but LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Friday afternoon that the case has been classified as a murder-suicide.
She declined to release additional information.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but police say all parties have been accounted for.
