LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a man in a stabbing incident at a pay lake in south Louisville an accident.
Dennis Jones, 47, was hit by a vehicle and killed due to "blunt force injuries" after police said he walked out of the woods near Harry's Pay Lake, located in the 10000 block of Barricks Road, on Oct. 6 and stabbed someone, according to a news release from the coroner's office on Saturday.
According to previous reporting, a relative of the stabbing victim was behind the wheel of the car that hit Jones, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The stabbing victim, a man in his 20s, was expected to survive his injuries and did not appear to know Jones prior to the incident, police said. The motive for Jones' attack is not known.
No charges were expected at the time of the incident.
