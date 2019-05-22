RADCLIFF, Ky (WDRB) -- Radcliff Police are trying to piece together clues after the body of a man was found in a parking lot early Wednesday morning.
It happened at the Pin Oak Apartments on Pin Oak Court in Radcliff.
The man's body was found in the parking lot next to a car. Neighbors thought he lived in Unit 41 of the complex but it turns out the victim may have just been a frequent visitor. The Hardin County Coroner's office identified the victim as 25-year-old Lashard Harrison of Vine Grove.
Neighbors heard gunfire and called 911 around 12:30 a.m. They said the shots came from across the lot -- and a car sped away from the scene.
Chastity Dupin is a neighbor who got home minutes before the gunshots and saw the man's body in the lot.
"As soon as you walk around the corner of the building, you could see the young man laying right beside a car in a parking spot," Dupin said. "He barely made it off the sidewalk. So, I mean, it's like someone was just waiting for him to walk outside."
On Wednesday morning, yellow circles on the ground marked the spots where investigating officers found shell casings.
Dupin said Harrison was seen at the apartment complex often with a woman and a young child.
His relationship with them is not clear, but neighbors say there were signs of trouble. The pair would have loud arguments that could be heard through the complex. Those arguments had brought police there before, Dupin said.
Detectives say they are following leads, but so far, there have been no arrests.
"There shouldn't be any reason for any alarm," said Capt. Willie Wells of the Radcliff Police Department.
