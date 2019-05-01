LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the identity of a 25-year-old man who was killed Tuesday night while trying to check on drivers who were involved in a crash.
That man has been identified as Corey Faith, of Ramsey, Indiana, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
The Louisville Metro Police Department says officers responded to 22nd Street and Algonquin Parkway just after 10 p.m. on reports of a three-car crash. Police say one of the drivers, now identified as Faith, got out of his car to check on the other two drivers when a fourth car hit him.
Faith was pronounced dead at the scene. His cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries sustained in an accident.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said all drivers remained on the scene. Each car had at least two people inside at the time of the crash. One person was taken to University Hospital with "minor injuries."
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
