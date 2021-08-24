LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The two victims of a crash Sunday on Interstate 65 near Bullitt County were identified Tuesday by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Charles Nkumijegusenga, 28, and Tuyisenge Jiriberi, 26, both died of blunt force trauma just after 9:15 a.m., the coroner said.
An initial investigation revealed that a Jeep hit a semi-truck that was sitting on the shoulder of the roadway. That collision caused the Jeep to hit a second semi-truck on I-65 north. The crash ejected a driver and three passengers of the Jeep from the vehicle.
Two other victims were taken to University Hospital, one of them with critical injuries. Neither of the semi-truck drivers were injured.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.