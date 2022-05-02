LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 39-year-old Louisville motorcyclist who died in a crash in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Sunday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Derik Weyrauch. His cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries sustained in a crash.
According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police responded to a crash on Dixie Highway near Trent Avenue around 8 p.m. May 1.
Smiley said Weyrauch was traveling southbound on a motorcycle on Dixie Highway when he rear-ended a sedan in front of him.
Weyrauch was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition and later died. Smiley said it appears that he wasn't wearing a helmet.
Police said the driver of the sedan remained at the scene and was uninjured.
