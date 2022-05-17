LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 91-year-old man who died at the scene of a fatal crash in Jeffersontown Monday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as John Conboy, of Louisville.
The crash took place just after 2:30 p.m., at the intersection of South Hurstbourne Parkway and Williamsburg Plaza, according to Richard Sanders, the chief of the Jeffersontown Police Department.
Sanders said Conboy was driving a Honda Accord southbound on Hurstbourne Parkway, and was preparing to pull into the parking lot of Lowe's nearby. That's when, Sanders said, Conboy turned left in front of a BMW traveling northbound on Hurstbourne Parkway, and the vehicles collided.
Conboy was transported to UofL Hospital, where he died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the coroner's office.
Sanders said the people in the BMW suffered minor injuries, and were treated and released at the scene.
The Jeffersontown Police Department is investigating the crash.
