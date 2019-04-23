LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A corrections officer is behind bars after police say she had a sexual relationship with an inmate.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center at the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in Oldham County.
Kentucky State Police say they spoke with 34-year-old Tanya Risinger, a corrections officer who works for the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center, a facility managed by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
After being read her Miranda rights, Risinger allegedly admitted to having sex with a male inmate from Luther Luckett in a cafeteria before breakfast earlier this month, while he was under her supervision.
Police say she also told them she got a secondary mobile phone so the inmate could contact her.
Risinger allegedly told police he was the only inmate she ever had sexual contact with.
She was arrested and charged with third-degree rape.
Lisa Lamb, a spokeswoman for the Kentucky Department of Corrections, says inmates from the Luther Luckett Correctional Complex sometimes perform supervised chores at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center.
Lamb said staff at Luther Luckett immediately contacted police when they learned about the inappropriate relationship.
Risinger is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.
