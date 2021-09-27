CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- It's been nearly a week since a teenager in Corydon was last seen walking his dog.
Police think Jacob McCarty may be in danger after meeting someone in the woods, and the teen's father is pleading for clues to help bring him home.
Surveillance video showed Jacob walking his dog down a trail right behind the apartment where he lives with his dad, an area neighbors said they saw him walking all the time.
"Someone has to know something," his dad, Jeremiah McCarty, said. "Someone has to know something."
Jacob could be wearing red Nike sneakers. His dog, Isabella, had a turquoise harness.
In the past week, Harrison County Sheriff deputies have searched the area by foot with K-9s and in the air with drones.
"We believe with the information we've collected in this investigation that his son met someone online and had plans to meet them," Sheriff Nick Smith said.
According to the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, 40% of kids connected or chatted online with a stranger. Of those kids, 15% tried to meet with one.
It's a conversation McCarty said they've had plenty of times.
"He gave me the same old song and dance, you know, 'I know, dad, I know,'" McCarty said. "I told him be very careful what he said about anything in the house or him. He knew. He knew as much as I could tell him."
Now, they're casting a wide net to find him, asking for surveillance video from hundreds of miles away.
"It might be a gas station," Smith said. "It might be a McDonald's drive-thru. It might be anywhere. We do not have the manpower to check every camera in a 200-mile radius, but you do."
In the meantime, Jeremiah McCarty just wants everyone to share Jacob's picture on social media.
"I have to have him back," he said, pleading. "I just need to know that he's safe. I just need to know that he's safe. That's all I really want to know right now. I just want him to be safe, just safe."
If you have any information that you think could help bring Jacob home, call the Harrison County Sheriff's office at 812-738-3911.
