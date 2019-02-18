CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- More than two dozen people have been evicted from their apartment building in Corydon after the fire marshal shut it down for code violations.
Caution tape surrounded North Oak Street building Monday afternoon where 30 people lived before being evicted Thursday.
“We’ve got nowhere to go, no idea what is going to happen,” said Gladys Claus, who has lived in the building for two years. “They didn’t give us a chance to get nothing.”
Fire officials responded to a medical call Thursday and noticed pipes, wiring and sprinklers that weren't up to code in the 100-year-old building. The former hotel was most recently classified as a single-family residence, which it wasn’t permitted for, so the fire marshal immediately shut it down.
“To not give these people any kind of preparation and put them out in the street in the middle of winter time? Come on,” Pastor Sean Davis said.
Davis, fellow Harrison County pastor Rob Pryor and 434 Ministries wanted to help to put out a call for area churches to collect a special offering. The money raised Sunday is being used to temporarily relocate the residents to a local hotel at least through Wednesday. Many of the residents were allowed inside over the weekend to grab some belongings with a sheriff’s escort. A local storage company is donating space to help them out.
The building’s owner said he wasn't aware of specific code violations when the notice was given and would not comment any further.
Until a permanent plan is set, Claus said she’ll rely on her faith and family.
“I pray," she said. "I have faith in God He is going to find a way."
The owner can now appeal the closure of the building, but no deadline was given.
