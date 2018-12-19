Corydon residents file petition against new Smith Hill Road gun range

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The sun is shining, and it's peaceful on Smith Hill Road in the outskirts of Corydon.
Michael Peake can usually be found walking around his backyard on days like this.
“This is my land,” Peake said. “I love being out in the woods. I'm retired now.”
But lately, he doesn't wonder far. The Vietnam and Desert Storm veteran knows the sound of gunshots.
Peake said the first time he heard the gunfire, it lasted for about an hour. He said he was inside his house and could hardly hear the television show he was watching. The second time he heard it, he was out for a walk on his property when he said he got caught in the line of fire. A peaceful afternoon walk quickly turned into duck and cover.
“I moved out of the way, needless to say,” Peake said.
Documents show his new next door neighbor's request for a zoning change was approved.
The owner of Crosshairs LLC in Jeffersonville, Andrew Collingwood, wants to build a gun range and store backing up to Peake's backyard.
Peake and a group of surrounding neighbors are hoping to shoot down the plan by appealing the change. They fear an increase in traffic on this narrow road, a decrease in property value, noise and most of all, their safety.
“I want my voice heard on this and to try to do my part,” said Jeremiah Windell, who lives nearby.
Windell said he never would have built his house if he knew it was going to be near a gun range.
“One reason we built the house was because of the peace and tranquility,” Windell said.
According to documents, Collingwood said he shoots the guns in a different direction from Peake’s house and ricochets have never been a problem.
He declined a request to comment for this story.
Peake said he hopes his neighbor will bite the bullet and take his gun range somewhere else.
