CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Following back surgery and weeks of recovery, Corydon School Resource Officer Steve Duley is back patrolling the hallways.
In September of last year, Duley damaged nerves in his back tackling a man who entered Corydon Elementary School grounds with a weapon.
"I seen the butt of the gun in his pocket, so I told him not to touch the gun, but he started reaching for it," Duley recalled. "I realized that he couldn't get it out. The gun got stuck in his pocket. I just tackled him and put him on the ground."
On Monday, students at Corydon Elementary embraced Duley with plenty of hugs and high-fives.
"He has a really sweet personality, and the kids just love him," Corydon Elementary Principal Nissa Ellett. "He builds great relationships with them. He's in the halls, in the lunchroom."
Ellett is in her first year as principal of the school and said it's the relationships that Duley forms that sets him apart from most school resource officers. To her and the staff at the school, he is a hero.
"He did a fantastic job," Ellett said. "We're so blessed to have him and have him a part of the SRO group that visits our school."
Duley's relationship with those kids is the reason he loves his job, he said. School administrators know that same reason is why he's revered as a hero among the community as well.
"I'll have to admit: It makes you feel really good," Duley said.
Duley has been recognized several times since the incident. He received a letter from U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth and was honored at a town hall meeting.
