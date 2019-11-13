LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Costco coupon being shared on Facebook is fake.
This week, the wholesale retailer released a statement about the offer, which includes a $75 coupon in celebration of the company's 50th anniversary. Members are told to share the post, take a survey and receive a $75 voucher.
However, Costco is sharing a different message. The company said the coupon is a fake, but a lot of Costco members already had suspicions.
"I really kind of thought it was too good to be true, because there are so many scams out there," said Janice Dunbar, a Costco member.
Dunbar was suspicious of the coupon offer from the beginning.
"When they get there, of course, they're going to find out that they are not giving these cards away," said Bruce Gadansky, chief operating officer of the Better Business Bureau.
Gadansky said the offer looks authentic because it's a doppelganger.
"I always think a doppelganger is like an evil twin," he said. "It looks exactly like what you'd expect the real thing to look like, only it is not, and that's how they catch people."
The fake coupon has been shared so much that the company posted a message on Facebook, saying:
"Despite several posts out there, Costco is NOT giving away $75 coupons. While we love our fans and our members, this offer is a SCAM, and in no way affiliated with Costco. Thanks to our fans for letting us know about this recurring hoax!"
Dunbar didn't take the bait, but she understands why Costco addressed the issue on social media.
"I just really wasn't sure that it was legitimate," she said. "Because they have customers that have been members for years. I am sure they're trying to retain their customers, and they don't want them to think that they're putting something out there that they really haven't."
The BBB said if you do sign up for something and find out it's part of a scam, you should dispute the charges with your credit card company.
