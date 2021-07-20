LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a reverse course of an announcement earlier this month, Costco stores in the U.S. will continue to open certain hours for people age 60 and older.
Costco previously planned to end its senior shopping hours on July 26 and resume normal operating hours.
Costco's special hours, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, are also for health care workers, first responders, people with disabilities or compromised immune systems.
Costco said it will follow state and local regulations for mask guidance.
