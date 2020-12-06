LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Costco is continuing its special shopping hours for seniors and other high-risk customers.
The retailer says those 60 and older, and members with disabilities or who are immunocompromised, can shop from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.
These hours apply to both Louisville locations.
Last month, Costco updated its mask policy to make exemptions for mask-less shoppers citing medical conditions.
Costco was one of the first stores to require masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
