LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was injured Thursday when a coughing and sneezing fit caused him to overturn the semi truck he was driving on Interstate 80/94.
Indiana State Police said Steven Baker Jr., 47, was on the exit ramp from the interstate in northwest Indiana when he told troopers he began sneezing and coughing. When he opened his eyes, ISP said, he thought he saw a car next to him. He swerved, and the semi overturned onto the driver's side.
The truck, which was carrying 30,000 pound of aluminum, came to rest in the right lane of Indianapolis Boulevard.
Baker was trapped in the truck and was extricated by good Samaritans. He was transported to North Lake Hospital in Gary, but he's expected to survive.
